Artists sought for downtown banner design

The 41|40 Arts and Cultural District is searching for Vigo County artists and their unique designs.
Artists can submit their designs for banners that will be located on Seventh Street between Poplar and Cherry streets in downtown Terre Haute. The banners are to represent the amenities within the 41|40 Arts & Cultural District, including museums, galleries, performing art and eateries, the organization announced in a press release.
Deadline to submit design ideas is Sept. 23.
Upon submitting designs, a committee will choose an artist who best fits the needs of the project. The artist will then work with the panel to adjust and finalize the design. The selected artist will receive a $1,000 stipend for their work.
Artists are requested to submit a cover letter explaining why they are a good fit, a short essay explaining their vision for the project, a selection of up to five prior works that represent their style, an updated resume and three references.
To be considered, artists must be 18 years of age or over and work or reside in Vigo County.
All components of the application must be submitted by the deadline to info@artsilliana.org.
For more information, call Arts Illiana at 812-235-5007 or email info@artsilliana.org.
