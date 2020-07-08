Seven artists have been selected to provide artwork for murals to be installed in Terre Haute’s downtown later this year.
The artists are Hayley Bean, Lynne Dunavant, Becky Hochhalter, Korinne Lee, Lacey Lewis, Jim Shepard and Regin Zerwig.
They were selected based on their past works and concepts they presented for this project. Making the selection was a panel that included professional artists, designers, downtown business owners, a city government representative and members of the 41|40 Arts and Cultural District advisory board.
The opportunity was open to artists 18 years or older living, working or attending school in Clay, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion or Vigo Counties.
The artists will create original artworks based on the theme "What Do You Love Now About Terre Haute?"
Once completed, the works will be photographically reproduced and printed on windscreen fabric that is durable outdoors. The completed murals will be installed on construction fencing along Wabash Avenue adjacent to the site of the convention center soon to be underway in downtown Terre Haute. The 41|40 advisory board anticipates installing the murals this fall.
The 41|40 Arts and Cultural District encompasses much of Terre Haute’s downtown. The district features a wealth of arts and cultural institutions including five existing museums (and two forthcoming), galleries, performance venues, public sculptures, murals and historic architecture.
For more information on the project, contact Art Spaces at 812-235-2801 or info@wabashvalleyartspaces.com
