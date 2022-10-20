Special Olympics Indiana will host a screening of Ted Green’s documentary “The Best We’ve Got: The Carl Erskine Story,” on Nov. 3 at the Terre Haute Convention Center.
In anticipation of that event, the Swope Art Museum on Thursday hosted artist Johnson Simon, who despite suffering from cerebral palsy created a series of paintings about Erskine.
On the field, the Dogers’ Erskine was celebrated for his two no-hitters and befriending Jackie Robinson, the first Black player in Major League Baseball.
Off the field, he was beloved for his embrace of Special Olympics Indiana, in which his son Jimmy has participated since the first games in Terre Haute in 1969.
“As we created the documentary, we decided to also create a curriculum package free to schools that featured Carl’s story and we needed an artist to illustrate the children’s books,” said Mike Furnish, former president of Special Olympics Indiana.
“Johnson becomes the perfect artist for that because he has lived a life where his talents haven’t been obvious. People had to be supportive but what they found as they worked with him is that he had amazing art skills.”
Furnish added, “He’s the perfect person to illustrate the story of this man’s life, who stood for including people and seeing the best in others.”
Simon, who is originally from Florida but now lives in Indianapolis, was approached about providing illustrations for companion books to the Erskine documentary.
“That caught my interest — I’m all about history and it was amazing to be part of this project,” said Simon, who’s also a big sports fan.
Simon found himself emotionally gripped by Green’s documentary.
“People with disabilities who watch the documentary are very moved, especially when they talk about how it was back then when people with disabilities were put in institutions,” he said.
“When I saw that, I thought, ‘That could’ve easily been me.’ I was in tears. That really hit my heart.”
Though Simon himself did not participate in Special Olympics, his brother Johnnie played football for Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo.
“That’s how I wound up in the Midwest,” he explained. “Every school that wanted him, he said, ‘I’m not coming unless you take my brother too.’ It was a package deal. We went to school together — I went to school for art and he went to school for communications, and he got a full football scholarship. The football coach won me over when he said, ‘You can be on the football field.’”
Many of Simon’s paintings will be available for purchase at the Nov. 3 screening. Some of his works are on display at the Swope, 25 S. 7th St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.