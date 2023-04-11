Bill Wolfe, artist and sculptor, will present at the Wabash Valley Art Guild meeting on April 13.
Wolfe created the Larry Bird statue at the Hulman Center and the Max Ehrmann figure on a bench at the Seventh and Wabash Crossroads Plaza.
However, Wolfe’s endeavors stretch far beyond Vigo’s borders. He sculpted an American fighter ace from WWI, Col. Weir Cook, which resides at the Indianapolis International Airport.
He will speak about his current projects, one featuring Abraham Lincoln’s visit to Kalamazoo.
The Wabash Valley Art Guild meeting will be held at the main branch of the Vigo County Public Library at 6:30 p.m. in the Lower Level. WVAG meetings are free and open to the public.
For questions or more information about the guild, please contact president Jim Rhodes at 812-201-6770.
