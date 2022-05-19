Art Spaces has announced the launch of InterPlaces, an augmented reality project curated by new media artist and Indiana State University professor Sala Wong.
The public celebration will be held at the Meis Plaza outside of the ISU Foundation next to the Art Spaces’ sculpture “Renewal,” which was created by artist Tim Upham. This event is free and open to the public.
The launch will begin at 4 p.m. May 25 and will feature Korean food from Bloomington chef Young Hong, and Chinese cuisine from Pauline Ong Cuverlier of Terre Haute’s Royal Mandarin.
Artists will be present from around the world via a large digital screen. Several will be present in person and at this event all of the augmented reality pieces will be easily accessed through posters displayed at the event.
The project features 10 international artists who offer new experiences through their unique interpretations and augmentations of 10 of the sculptures in the Art Spaces collection. They include Chung Chak (New Jersey), Toni Crabb (Barcelona, Italy), Arthur Feinsod (Indiana), Freddie Hong (London, U.K.), Tesha Merkel (Ohio), Genetic Moo (Margate, U.K.), Sharon Switzer (Toronto, Canada), Nhung Walsh (Chicago), Peter Williams (California), and Sala Wong (Indiana).
The augmented artworks will be visible through viewers’ smart phones. For eight of the pieces the works will be accessed through the free app Blippar. By focusing on the sculpture with a smart phone camera, on the area of the sculpture visible in the sign nearby, the viewer prompts the new experience to occur. Two of the pieces will be available through a simple QR code. After June 5, all of the augmented reality works will also be available through the Art Spaces.
Sala Wong is a New Media artist whose work manifests in digital media, installation, sculpture, wearable art, computer-controlled environments, and locative media.
Her large-scale multimedia installations explore real and virtual spaces through augmentation. Wong’s most recent works investigate issues of diversity by means of documentation and intervention in public urban spaces.
