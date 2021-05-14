Art Spaces seeks public input; first phase of Turn to the River underway

Art Spaces has launched construction in preparation for installation of a new work of art and water feature in the Terre Haute central city/county government plaza and is asking for the public's thoughts on the project.
There will also be new seating, landscaping, trees and other amenities. This is the first phase of implementation for Turn to the River, a multi-year project to reconnect downtown Terre Haute with the Wabash River through public art and design.
In order to provide informative data to share with partners on the project, including Purdue Extension, who is gathering the survey data, Art Spaces has issued a public survey to assist in assessing the impact of Implementation Phase I of Turn to the River.
The survey is quick to complete. Find it at https://wabashvalleyartspaces.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.