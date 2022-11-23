Wabash Valley Art Spaces is seeking $1.5 million in funding from the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board to help complete a more than $1.8 million second phase of its "Turn to the River" project.
Phase II includes an event space that would be constructed in green spaces amid a new parking space behind Terre Haute City Hall, built with new walkways, plus porous asphalt lots to absorb rainfall, keeping it from draining into the Wabash River.
"This was part of the city's amazing commitment ... The green area is sequestered off for the event space and is also part of what will be a promenade from Third Street all the way to the river, once the county has determined its use of the old jail," Mary Kramer, former Art Spaces executive director and now consultant, told members of the CIB on Wednesday.
"We will work with them to design that walkway as it goes through the old jail area and into the courthouse," she said.
CIB member Chris Switzer, who serves as president of the Vigo County Board of Commissioners, said the county is still considering several options for the former jail.
The new event space "will be for food trucks, festivals, farmers markets and things like that," Kramer said. Also, included in Phase II is an area just south of City Hall to Ohio Street, which was moved from Phase I to Phase II for lack of funding, she said.
"It is not a super costly part to finish, but we will finish that as part of Phase II," Kramer said.
Kramer told the board "design development is ready to begin. It is about $112,000," she said. "It includes the construction documents and the bidding for whatever contractor gets the project.
"The early estimates for the spaces themselves for construction are $1.4 million and $349,000, for total construction of $1.71 million," Kramer said, with an additional $179,041 raised from other sources for a project total of $1,889,041.
"These are pre-design development estimates. Usually the cost goes up, but we brought the cost down in Phase I as we got into the weeds with it. So I imagine this cost will be close to (the estimate), but probably a little bit less," she said.
Part of the funding request from the CIB includes $450,000 that Art Spaces would use to satisfy a requirement for nonprofit groups to provide a 3-to-1 match under a state READI (Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative) grant. Kramer said Art Spaces will also raise about $200,000 in donations.
The Wabash River Regional Development Authority in December 2021 was awarded $20 million in READI grant funding, which the RDA split among 23 projects over a six-county region. Wabash Valley Art Spaces was awarded a $150,000 READI grant.
The Turn to the River project is to entail four to five phases and span four blocks of the government campus, which includes Terre Haute City Hall, the Vigo County Courthouse and the former County Security Center, which was replaced by a new jail/security center at 600 W. Honey Creek Drive.
Ground was broken on the first phase in April 2021 and a dedication ceremony of its completion was held this year in May. The final phase includes an elevated overlook of the Wabash River.
The CIB took Art Space's request under consideration, expecting to act on the request at its Dec. 28 meeting. The project, to move forward, would need approval of some funding in December, as Art Spaces must submit its match by Dec. 31 for the READI grant, said Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett, a member of the CIB.
Sports complex feasibility study consultant selected
In other business, the CIB approved the selection of Brownsburg-based PROS Consulting Inc. to conduct a feasibility study for a proposed multi-sports complex and aquatic center. The company was established in 1995.
In all, four companies submitted proposals for the study, which were reviewed Tuesday by the CIB's special project committee, headed by Mayor Bennett. The three-member committee recommended PROS Consulting to the full board. Other companies that submitted proposals include Hotel & Leisure Advisors, The Sports Facilities Companies and Victus Advisors.
The CIB, which received a $50,000 READI grant for the feasibility study, in a 5-0 vote, with board members Emily Crapo and David Patterson absent, approved a resolution for CIB President Jon Marvel to negotiate a contract for the feasibility study with PROS Consulting, along with Kroger Gardis & Regas, the board's attorney.
The board is to receive an update on a final contract, along with pricing, at its Dec. 28 meeting. The feasibility study is expected to start in late December and be completed in mid June.
The multi-sports complex is envisioned to include a baseball stadium and outdoor baseball fields, an eastside aquatic center and a fieldhouse for indoor sports. The proposed project would be completed in three phases.
PROS Consulting has done feasibility studies for sports facilities in Brownsburg and for the Carmel-Clay park system in Indiana, plus studies in Edwardsville, Illinois, St. Peters, Missouri, and Rockwall, Texas, among others.
