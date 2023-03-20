Art Spaces Inc. will present Soully Abas and Alan Bundza discussing ART in STEM at 5 p.m. Thursday in Room M137 in the Myers Technology Building at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, 5500 Wabash Ave.
Art Chatter is a long running series of Art Spaces designed to offer an opportunity for community members to share the insights and vision of artists and other creative thinkers through images and conversation.
Light refreshments will be provided. There is no charge and no reservation is required.
Painter, printmaker, and professor, Soully Abas, and mixed media artist and teacher, Alan Bundza, will be discussing their works and experience with art in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.
Soully will be sharing her experience teaching printmaking classes when the pandemic hit in March 2020 and how 3-D printing played a crucial role.
Alan will be sharing about his main body of work, and its focuses on the relationship between biological and manufactured environments and technologies.
For more information about Art Spaces or Art Chatter, visit wabashvalleyartspaces.com or call 812-235-2801.
