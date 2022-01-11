Wabash Valley Outdoor Sculpture Collection, Inc. has been approved for a $35,000 Grants for Arts Projects award to support Lost Creek – "Celebrating the Story of an African American Settlement," a planned sculpture project for Terre Haute’s Cultural Trail.
Art Spaces aims for the project to build awareness of this aspect of Terre Haute’s cultural history and to celebrate the diversity that helped shape and continues to animate the city and region, the organization said in a news release.
Art Spaces’ project is among 1,248 projects across America totaling $28,840,000 that were selected to receive this first round of fiscal year 2022 funding in the Grants for Arts Projects category.
Art Spaces Executive Director Mary Kramer said, “I know I speak for everyone at Art Spaces when I express how excited I am to have such a strong beginning to fundraising for this important project and I am so grateful to the National Endowment for the Arts. They truly value the arts as an avenue to understanding and strong communities."
Dee Reed, Art Spaces board member and descendant from the Lost Creek Settlement added, “This a great opportunity to celebrate an African American community that embodied sacrifice, perseverance and success. Through this rich history, we are reminded of the many contributions these descendants made in this community and country.”
The grant will support a new public artwork to celebrate the Lost Creek Settlement, formed in the early 1800’s by a group of free African Americans escaping the mounting dangers for them in the Southeast U.S. They were among the Wabash Valley’s earliest non-indigenous settlers.
Working with direct descendants of the original settlers and other community members, Art Spaces will place an original work of art in a public location to illuminate this unique aspect of Terre Haute’s history and the strong contributions of Lost Creek Settlement members to the city’s establishment, growth, strength and continuity.
More about Art Spaces is available on its website, wabashvalleyartspaces.com. More information about other projects included in the arts endowment grant is online at arts.gov/news.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.