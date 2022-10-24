Art Spaces has received a 2022 Merit Award from the Indiana Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects for the Turn to the River Phase I Central Plaza Design.
Each year, the Indiana Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects recognizes outstanding projects completed by individuals or organizations located in Indiana. These awards are given in an effort to raise standards of excellence, heighten public appreciation of quality landscape architecture, and expand public awareness.
This year, 26 entries were submitted in 7 project categories and were juried by members of the Potomac Chapter of ASLA.
The Turn to the River Phase 1 Central Plaza was honored as the recipient of the 2022 Merit Award in the Constructed Works Over $1 Million Category. The award was given to Taylor Siefker Williams Design Group of Indianapolis and Art Spaces of Terre Haute.
Turn to the River is a multiyear project of Art Spaces to reconnect downtown Terre Haute with the Wabash River through public art and design.
Phase I was made possible by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation through the Wabash River Regional Development Authority and the city of Terre Haute with added support from Wabash Valley Community Foundation, Duke Energy Foundation, Terre Haute Department of Redevelopment, Vigo County and many other individuals and businesses.
Art Spaces will begin design development of Turn to the River Phase II in late 2022, focusing on creating a public event space in a large designated area within Terre Haute’s main government parking lot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.