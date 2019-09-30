Art Spaces Inc. has scheduled its annual dinner, “It Was a Very Good Year,” for Oct. 19 in Indiana State University’s Sycamore Banquet Center.
Art Spaces has installed 20 outdoor sculptures in Terre Haute since 2005. “It Was a Very Good Year” is an opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments of the downtown organization helping to revitalize the city through public art and design. Turn to the River, an arts-focused project designed by Art Spaces based on community input, will begin this fall with an artist search for a signature work of art for the central plaza between Terre Haute City Hall and Vigo County Courthouse.
Reservations are required and seating is limited. Anyone interested should reserve by Oct. 10, online through PayPal at wabashvalleyartspaces.com, or by calling Art Spaces at 812-235-2801.
Banquet price is $90 per person of $700 for a table for eight people. Proceeds from the event will support Art Spaces. First Financial Bank is the event’s presenting sponsor.
