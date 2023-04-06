Art Spaces announced its guest speaker for the 2023 Art Spaces Annual Luncheon at noon April 20 at the Country Club.
Eunice Trotter, author of Black in Indiana, will present at the event. She was the first Black editor at the Indianapolis Star and has held positions at other newspapers including the New York Post, Florida today others. Trotter's book tells the life of Black people in Southern Indiana in the 1820s. The book was published in 202 and received a first-place award from the Indiana Press Women's Club and National Federation of Women.
Reservations for the luncheon are required as seating is limited. The cost is $50 per person. To reserve, visit wabashvalleyartspaces.com or call 812-235-2801 by April 11.
Proceeds from the event will support projects and programs of Art Spaces, Inc., a non-profit organization in Terre Haute.
The Art Spaces Annual Luncheon is sponsored by The Hometown Savings Bank.
