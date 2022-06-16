Art, music part of downtown ArtsFest June 25

The 41|40 Arts & Cultural District will host a downtown Terre Haute art festival June 25.
The Sixth Street ArtsFest will take place on Sixth Street from Wabash Avenue to Cherry Street. The free event is open to the public and will feature more than 20 regional artists who will set up in the artist village, selling their work including jewelry, metalwork, textiles, watercolors, oil paintings, photography and more. A complete listing of artists can be found at artsilliana.com.
Sullivan County artist Curt Buethe will set up his pottery wheel and provide a hands-on experience for attendees.
A stage, sponsored by Joink, will be located at Sixth and Cherry streets. Performances will begin at 11 a.m. with JazzHaute. At noon, two area theater performances will take place. The Community Theatre of Terre Haute's cast of Shrek the Musical will perform, and the Maple Avenue United Methodist Church will take to the stage with a number from Newsies. "Rhythm/Art" will play at 1 p.m. Following at 2 p.m. will be Indiana State University Community School of the Arts instructor Wacey Robertson with a drumming circle, which will include audience participation. To celebrate Global Beatles Day, "Fab-Too — A Beatles Tribute will be on stage at 3 p.m. A Terre Haute-based band, Easy Street, will follow at 4 p.m. Closing out the night will be modern pop folk band Echo Park.
The festival will also include a children's area by ISU Community Engagement with activities from Swope Art Museum, ISU Community School of the Arts, Vigo County Public Library and the Terre Haute Children's Museum.
An information tent will be set up at the Wabash Avenue entrance of the event to provide news from organizations located in the Arts & Cultural District. Picnic tables will be set up for carry-out food orders. Seating will also be available around the stage.
For more information and updates, check the 41|40 Arts & Cultural District's Facebook page.
