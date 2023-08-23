When thinking of places one can enjoy looking at art, museums and galleries are among the places that come to mind far more quickly than an alleyway.
But the 7th Street alley separating the Swope Art Museum from Federal Coffee and the Verve blues nightclub looks to be changing that perception.
“The idea was to get creative minds and transform spaces that are often overlooked,” said Arts Illiana Executive Director Jon Robeson.
Murals are appearing steadily in the alley.
The Swope commissioned artist James Shepard — who spent 15 years as a pictorial artist at Disneyland before returning to Terre Haute — to create a 24’x8’ mural for the alley, which it unveiled Wednesday afternoon in front of more than 50 hardy souls braving a temperature nearing 100 degrees.
Shepard’s work encapsulates the experience of visiting the museum, recreating works that can be seen within its doors.
The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce commissioned its first mural from artist and West Vigo Middle School art teacher Shayla Fish at corner of the alley, just behind Federal Coffee, adjacent to a door that was designed and painted by one of its baristas, Gabe McNichols.
Arts Illiana commissioned Emily Bennett to paint a mural at the back of the Verve blues nightclub that evokes a speakeasy, featuring a woman in a cocktail glass. The back door of the Ohio Building also sports a mural with a speakeasy vibe.
The murals come courtesy of the Indiana Destination Development Corporation, which wanted the slogan “IN Indiana” to be incorporated in different ways and created a campaign offering grant money for murals including the phrase. The Swope, Arts Illiana and the Chamber of Commerce each received grants to fund their murals.
Swope Executive Director Fred Nation said the museum held a competition among local artists who submitted proposals on murals that incorporated the pieces on display there.
Shepard painted on six 4’x8’ corrugated aluminum sheets from home, then slid them into a framework built by a local sign company.
“We’re going to turn it into Art Alley,” Nation said. “Hopefully, more businesses will see the value in this. More people in more alleys are good things.”
Shepard — who has another mural downtown, of a Terre Haute postcard next to the entrance to Haute Flats opposite the Indiana Theatre — had been visiting the Swope since he was a kid.
“I’ve always been inspired by the artwork there, and wanted to show the iconic paintings and sculpture,” he said. His mural incorporates works by Andy Warhol and Edward Hopper and sculptures both inside and outside the museum. “I wanted an eclectic mix of the works.”
Shepard even wryly placed himself in his work. “That’s me painting a picture on the right side,” he revealed, saying it includes an award-winning painting he did in 1970 that is part of the Swope’s permanent collection. He didn’t include himself out of vanity, he said, but to depict that “the museum is ongoing and nurtures new artists.”
Bennett’s aunt is Verve owner Connie Wrin. When Bennett asked her if she’d like a mural, Wrin said, “Heck, yes.”
The two knocked around a lot of ideas before landing on the final product, which had to be approved by Arts Illiana and Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett.
“It changed quite a bit — we totally changed the idea to a 1920s speakeasy vibe,” Bennett recalled. “Connie liked the girl in a cocktail glass. It looks good for a bar.”
“Emily brings good positive energy and good ideas,” Robeson said.
Josh Alsip, Director of Community Engagement for the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce, described the collaboration with Fish.
“We told her of a few elements we would like to incorporated, such as the Vigo County Courthouse and casino,” he said. “She came up with ideas especially concerning the flowers. She let her imagination run wild with that.”
“The chamber had an idea in mind, down to the colors [teal and orange] of its logo,” said Fish, whose Collett Park mural of a large swirl of flowers took more than a year for her to complete.
“It was to exemplify destinations you can visit in Terre Haute,” she added, saying the airport and farmer’s market were also considered for the mural. “It got to be too much — we had to take out so many things.”
Alsip said the chamber hopes to illuminate the alley at night by stringing lights atop the buildings in the alley.
“That’d be awesome,” Fish said. “It’s a cool idea.”
McNichols’ door mural behind Federal Coffee was not a commissioned piece — it was more a lark.
“When I started work there, I thought about ways to improve the look of the alley — I wanted to make it look better,” said the barista, who has been around art his entire life as his parents are both artists. “I said to Kris [Kraut, Federal Coffee owner], ‘Hey, can I paint your back door — like, just please?’ He was, ‘Go for it.’”
As with Bennett’s and Fish’s works, McNichols’ artistic process came with stops and starts.
“It was going to be very simplistic and traditional,” he said. “As I was painting the first layer, I thought, ‘I don’t really love the idea of doing it this way,’ because it wasn’t going to be something I like to do. I switched gears. Kris gave me complete freedom on it, which was nice.”
McNichols said that Kraut has used his artistic ability to design a Federal Coffee cup for a T-shirt that has not yet been printed. That drawing also appears in Fish’s mural.
“He trusted me [with the mural], so I don’t think he was ever worried about it, but I think he was very satisfied,” he said.
McNichols said he create his mural for fun, not financial compensation.
“I was, ‘Hey, I don’t have anything to do after work, so let’s paint a mural,’” he said.
Nation said that Shepard’s mural has an anti-graffiti clear coating on it, but “Our experience, generally speaking, is that taggers don’t bother murals. Hopefully, they respect the artwork and tag other things.”
Participants look forward to people seeing the alley murals and even contributing further to the creative process.
“It’ll be amazing and so colorful and should become a destination spot for people to come and take selfies with the murals,” Fish said.
Robeson added, “What else can we do? There’s a fun story you can tell now that different things are there.”
