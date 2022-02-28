Art exhibit inspired by 'Beloved' opens Tuesday at Vigo library

An art exhibit inspired by "Beloved," a Pulitzer Prize winning novel by Toni Morrison, opens Tuesday, March 1, in the Vigo County Public Library at Seventh and Poplar streets.
Several themes from the 2022 National Endowment for the Arts Big Read selection will be illustrated by works in River City Art Association's Artist of the Month gallery space in the lobby.
"Beloved" centers around Sethe, a runaway slave who kills her infant daughter to save her from a life of slavery, and the malevolent spirit of baby Beloved, who returns 18 years later to haunt her mother.
The power of love, agonizing grief and desperation to overcome adversity are recurring scenes in the novel that Elise Spaid-Roberts interprets through the words in three of her blackout poetry paintings.
"Despair, No Stars, No Rudder," an etched glass piece by Todd Stokes, and "Oppression," an abstraction on canvas by Sheila K. Ter Meer, are perceptions of the physical, emotional and psychological torment Sethe's family and friends endured to escape the brutality and indignity of slavery.
Dian Der Ohanian Phillips pulled colorful imagery from Morrison's pages to create a watercolor on paper titled "Sethe's Beloved," as well as a charcoal and pastel drawing of Sethe wrapped in a quilt with two orange patches.
Another quilt design by fused glass artisan Edith Acton also represents warmth, comfort and protection from the cold reality of an unjust institution, especially against Black women.
Morrison's "evocative and moving" writing also inspired Mary Mayhew's "Future Promise," an uplifting oil of the free character Denver, who shares a specific point in her life in a story she tells her sister, Beloved.
Artwork by an RCAA member is featured each month in the library. Membership details are on Facebook and at RiverCityArt.org.
