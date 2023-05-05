Three people were taken to the hospital after an act of arson Friday evening in Terre Haute, according to the fire chief.
Chief Bill Berry of the Terre Haute Fire Department said firefighters were called to 1421 Woodley Ave. at 6:37 p.m.
Six people were displaced by the fire, two adults and two children, the chief said. The American Red Cross has been contacted.
Firefighters were on scene for close to four hours.
One firefighter was injured and taken to the hospital. One adult and one child at the address were taken to emergency room for treatment of smoke inhalation. One firefighter was treated on-scene for exhaustion.
The structure was a total loss.
Chief Berry said the fire has been confirmed as arson.
