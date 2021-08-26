A Terre Haute man is among three people arrested in connection with thefts of catalytic convertors in Greene County.
Johnny R. Warnock III was arrested Wednesday by Greene County Sheriff deputies as the result of an investigation on Indiana 54 near Ridgeport.
Deputies also arrested Keeni Dickens of West Baden Springs, and Joshua L. Houle, formerly of Terre Haute, in connection with the investigation.
Police said an off-duty Monroe County deputy sheriff reported suspicious activity, prompting a response by the Greene County officers. Deputies arrested Warnock, Dickens and Houle in connection with the theft. An inventory of the U-Haul truck driven by the trio revealed several more catalytic convertors.
Anyone who discovers the theft of a catalytic converter on Aug. 25 in Greene County should contact the sheriff's department.
Major George Dellaire said vehicle owners are encouraged to park their vehicles in a garage at night or when not home. Suspicious activity should also be reported to police, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.