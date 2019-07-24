A Cayuga woman has been arrested on a warrant and faces animal cruelty charges in connection with dead and neglected animals found on property in northern Vermillion County.
Tuesday evening, authorities arrested Charlene Williams, 38, of Cayuga, on four counts of animal cruelty, according to the Vermillion County Sheriff's Office.
The warrant stemmed from an investigation that began July 18 on allegations of animal neglect at 5030 Elm Tree Road in Eugene.
During the investigation, the sheriff's office found three dead goats on the property and one "in extremely bad health," according to a news release. Officers also found two horses and a donkey in poor health.
"The overall living conditions, lack of food, clean drinking water and extreme heat were factors in removing the animals from the property," according to the release.
Through efforts of the Parke-Vermillion Humane Society and concerned residents, the animals were transported from the property and are being cared for at an off-site location.
Williams was being held on $7,000 bail with 10 percent allowed, according to the sheriff's office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.