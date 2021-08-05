Arrest made in Sunday hit-and-run

Police have made an arrest in connection with an early Sunday hit-and-run that hospitalized a Terre Haute woman.
Gordon J. Vanderbilt, 57, was booked into the Vigo County Jail at 1 p.m. today on felony charges of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in catastrophic injury or death and criminal recklessness.
Jail records indicate he is to appear in Vigo Superior Court 1 on Friday for an initial hearing.
Terre Haute police said Bobbie Jo Stevens, a pedestrian, was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle about 12:30 a.m. Sunday at 12th Street and Lockport Road. She has since improved to stable condition, police said.
The suspect vehicle fled before police arrived.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.