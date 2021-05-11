A Terre Haute man faces criminal charges in Parke County following a multi-county vehicle pursuit that ended in Illinois on Monday evening.
Robert Bealmear, 27, was arrested on charges of resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.
According to a news release from the Parke County Sheriff's Department, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop near Montezuma about 6:12 p.m.
The vehicle sped westbound on U.S. 36 into Vermillion County with speeds exceeding 100 mph, police said. The pursuit continued into Illinois, turning south onto Illinois 1 into Paris, Illinois.
The vehicle crashed in Paris and the driver ran from the scene. Parke County deputies continued the chase on foot and apprehended the driver in the yard of a Paris business.
Police found Bealmer was also wanted on a Vigo County warrant.
