Arrest made in Monday shooting in West Terre Haute

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection with a shooting Monday in West Terre Haute.
John Cooper, 30, West Terre Haute, faces charges of criminal recklessness with a firearm, pointing a firearm and aggravated battery, said Sheriff John Plasse. Cooper ￼￼was arrested without incident Tuesday afternoon and taken to the Vigo County Jail.
Cooper is to appear in Vigo Superior Court 6 on Wednesday (Jan. 22).
On Monday, the male victim went to the West Terre Haute Police Department stating he had been shot.
After speaking to the victim and witnesses, Vigo County Sheriff's Office detectives determined the incident took place on Woodland Drive in West Terre Haute.￼￼ The victim had sustained a gunshot injury to his leg, He was treated at a local hospital and released.
Tuesday afternoon, detectives obtained an arrest warrant and search warrant, and the Terre Haute Police Department special response team assisted in the execution of the warrants at 3627 W. Woodland Drive.
The police presence briefly delayed school dismissal at nearby Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary. Students were eventually released to cars, buses and to walk home at 3:03 p.m., according to the school corporation.
