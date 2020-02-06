Arrest made in Linton gas station robbery

The Greene County Sheriff's Department on Thursday credited tips from the public for leading to an arrest in Tuesday night's robbery of the Country Porch gas station and convenience store on Indiana 54 east of Linton.
Arrested was Robert Dale, 57, of Hymera. He faces charges including robbery, theft, criminal confinement, criminal recklessness and intimidation.
The sheriff's department earlier said a man in his early 50s to early 60s with thinning white hair and a white mustache entered the store about 7:12 p.m. Tuesday, brandished a firearm, demanded money and left with an unknown amount of cash.
