Arrest made in Jan. 15 Speedway robbery

Terre Haute police have made an arrest in the Jan. 15 robbery of the Speedway store on Wabash Avenue.
Tasha N. Burchett, 33, of Universal, was booked into Vigo County Jail on Tuesday afternoon a charge of robbery. She is held without bonding pending an appearance Wednesday in Vigo Superior Court 6.
Police responded to a report of a robbery at the Speedway store, 2135 Wabash Ave., about 7:30 p.m. Jan. 15. A witness said a woman robbed the store clerk of several items and an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.
Police on their Facebook page thanked the public for tips that led to Burchett's arrest.
