Arrest made in death of Paris, Illinois, woman

A man wanted in the death of a Paris, Illinois, woman was located and arrested early Thursday in Terre Haute.
Christopher E. Glass, 36, of Mason, Illinois, was wanted on charges of first-degree murder and concealing a homicide, as well as an Illinois parole violation. Bond is set at $5 million.
Illinois State Police said the body of Kimberly A. Mattingly, 29, was found in rural Beecher City, Illinois, on Wednesday. Mattingly, of Paris, Illinois, was reportedly last seen April 5.
Glass was connected to that death, as was Aaron M. Kaiser, 37, of Beecher City. Kaiser has been booked into the Effingham County, Illinois, Jail on a charge of concealment of homicidal death.
Terre Haute police received information Wednesday night Glass was at Terre Haute residence, the department said on its Facebook page. Officers acted quickly and took Glass into custody without incident, police said.
A conviction on an Illinois first-degree murder charge has a sentencing range 20 to 60 years, with sentencing enhancements up to life in prison possible. Concealment of a homicidal death is punishable by two to five years in prison.
Illinois State Police said they were assisted by multiple law enforcement agencies during the course of the investigation, including sheriffs’ departments in Shelby, Edgar and Effingham counties, Paris and Terre Haute police, Indiana State Police, and the Edgar County, Illinois, State’s Attorney’s Office.
Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call Illinois State Police Investigations at 217-278-5004 or email ISP.DCI.Zone05@Illinois.gov.
Police said the investigation continues and no further information is being released.
