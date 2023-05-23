lights
A Terre Haute man was arrested after a shots were fired shortly after 8:15 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Locust Street, city police said.
 
Nathan Fallah, 32, of Terre Haute is jailed on charges of attempted murder, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief, according to online Vigo County Jail files. Bond is set at $75,000, cash only. He has a court date set for Friday.
 
Officers responding to the call Monday evening determined shots had been fired, but no one was injured. Witnesses were able to provide a direction of travel for Fallah and a possible residence, Terre Haute police said on their Facebook page Tuesday.
 
Fallah was located and arrested without incident. A search warrant was executed at his residence and evidence was recovered, police said.
 
Police said the investigation continues and no additional evidence is currently being released.

Tags

Trending Video