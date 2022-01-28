An Indianapolis man shot by a cab driver during an attempted robbery in May 2019 at Greenwood Manor Apartments was sentenced to 8 years in prison and probation during a Friday sentencing hearing in Vigo Superior Court 6.
Judge Michael Lewis sentenced Daivionne Young, 20, to serve four years in prison followed by four years on formal probation on a Level 3 felony conviction of armed robbery.
However, Young will receive credit for time already served in custody while awaiting trial, making his prison stay about 148 days. Lewis ordered Young to be evaluated for a drug program while serving probation.
Young, who was age 17 at the time of the incident, was shot by his intended victim after he exited a cab and then pulled a gun on the cab driver, intending to rob the man. The cab driver, however, pulled out a firearm and shot the suspect, who then ran off.
Police found Young in the 2100 block of 23 1/2 Drive after he called for medical help. Young was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The cab driver was allowed to leave the scene after talking to police. He spoke during Friday’s sentencing hearing in favor of rehabilitation for Young due to his age.
During the hearing, Young said he had moved to Terre Haute prior to the shooting to be with his girlfriend and newborn son. Young noted his own lack of a father in his home, and an unstable home life in Indianapolis.
