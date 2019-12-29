A Sunday morning accident at the 38-mile marker of Interstate 70 claimed the life of an Arizona woman.
Just after 8 a.m. on Sunday, the Cloverdale Fire Department was responding to a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 70 near the 38-mile marker in Putnam County. Upon arrival to the scene, the fire department positioned emergency vehicles in the passing lane of I-70, with emergency lights activated.
A 2019 Tesla, driven by a Derrick N. Monet, 25, of Prescott Valley, Ariz., failed to observe the emergency vehicles, and ran into the back of a parked fire truck. Derrick Monet and a passenger, his wife, Jenna N. Monet, 23, also of Prescott Valley, were seriously injured in the accident. Both occupants had to be extricated and were transported to the Terre Haute Regional Hospital for immediate medical care. Jenna Monet succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
There were no injuries to firefighters. Drugs and alcohol were deemed not to be a contributing factor of the crash. Troopers from the Putnamville State Police Post, Putnam County Operation Life, STAR Ambulance, Cloverdale Fire Department, Indiana Department of Transportation and Curtis Wrecker Service were assisting agencies at the scene.
