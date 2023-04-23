The Vigo County Area Plan Commission will conduct a public hearing May 3 to consider adopting voluntary consistent statewide commercial solar and wind energy standards.
The public hearing will be at 7 p.m. at the start of the Plan Commission's meeting in the Vigo County Commissioners conference center in the Vigo County Government Center (Annex) at 127 Oak St. The Plan Commission's regular meeting place of the Vigo County Council room is being used as a vote center for the May 2 primary election.
A state law was passed to create an incentive for counties to adopt consistent statewide zoning standards for solar and wind energy "for setbacks and height limitations," said Jared Baylor, executive director of the Vigo County Area Planning Department. The standards include zoning requirements for commercial solar use such as for glare minimization, underground cables and above ground infrastructure, as well as decommissioning, among other requirements.
And for commercial wind projects, zoning standards would include shadow flicker mitigation and sound level limitations, among other requirements.
During the 2022 state legislative session, the Indiana General Assembly passed Senate Enrolled Act 411, which created a voluntary adoption of statewide commercial solar and wind energy standards. Under that law, if a county/city chose to adopt either or both of the solar and wind energy standards, the county/city would then be declared a "solar energy ready community" and/or a "wind energy ready community."
The General Assembly this year passed Senate Enrolled Act 390, as a follow-up to SEA 411. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed the legislation into law on April 20. The law will go into effect on July 1.
The law provides an incentive to implement the voluntary statewide solar and wind energy standards. If a county/city adopts the standards, it would receive $1 for every megawatt hour of energy generated by a project, every year for a decade. The state grant funds would be paid for without using state taxpayer dollars, but as a fee to the commercial development.
Under the legislation, the Indiana Office of Energy Development is to establish the Commercial Solar and Wind Energy Ready Communities Development Center. That Center is to provide comprehensive, accessible information concerning permits required for solar and wind power projects and work with permit authorities concerning those projects. The Center will also be required to create and administer a program to certify counties and municipalities as commercial solar and energy ready communities.
After the public hearing, the Plan Commission is slated to vote on the resolution. If approved, the resolution would then go before the Vigo County Board of Commissioners on May 16 for a final vote to approve or deny.
In other business, the Area Plan Commission will also consider a resolution to change a road name for Saturn Petcare in the Vigo County Industrial Park II.
The resolution would rename West Pfizer Drive, East Pfizer Drive and Litesse Drive to Saturn Petcare Drive. The company is located on land that formerly housed part of Pfizer's antibiotic and later Exubera manufacturing facility.
Also, the Plan Commission will consider rezoning land at 4355 E. Wabash Ave. for a multi-family housing project. DeBaun Funeral Homes would sell property to Jon Mutchner Homes Inc. to develop 32 townhome units. And the Plan Commission will consider rezoning property at 2001 Crawford St. for a record store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.