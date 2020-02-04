Terre Haute city council member Todd Nation’s proposed ordinance to limit surface lot parking along parts of Seventh Street and Wabash Avenue downtown goes before the Area Plan Commission tonight, and it’s not getting a favorable recommendation.
According to a Vigo County Area Planning Department staff review, General Ordinance No. 1, 2020, would restrict developers downtown and impose unnecessary hardships, deterring any future reuse or redevelopment.
The ordinance, filed last month by Nation, is in response to the Capital Improvement Board’s signaling interest in acquiring the Vigo County School Corp. headquarters building and demolishing it, then using that parcel for a surface parking lot as part of its convention center project.
Nation has said he doesn’t believe a parking lot at Wabash Avenue and Seventh Street is the best and highest use for the property. More downtown surface parking, he argues, is not what the city was sold when the convention center project was pitched.
“The Convention Center, new garages and proposed hotel are certainly significant new developments,” Nation said via email Tuesday.
“When those projects were brought to the City Council last year, they included plans to stack all of the parking needed on-site. To me, that is the important part of this: The folks doing these projects need to do what they told us they would do, because it’s the right thing.”
But Area Planning staff argues it might not be the legal thing.
Citing Indiana Code 36-7-4-603, the staff review says the ordinance as proposed would unduly limit the authority of both the Area Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals.
“In its duties as assigned, the BZA has the proper authority in determination of a hardship necessary to grant relief from the City Code as written,” the review reads.
But Nation said he’s no fan of an appointed board, versus the elected City Council, being the final arbiters of city code.
“It looks like Area Planning staff have found an attorney who doesn’t believe that our elected City Council is the final authority on what is in our city code,” Nation said.
“I find myself disagreeing with attorneys often: Sometimes I’m right; sometimes they are. I will ask our city attorney to provide his opinion, and we’ll take it from there.”
“My ultimate goal in filing this ordinance is to prompt a real conversation about what the northwest corner of 7th and Wabash will look like in the long term. In past planning processes I have participated in, development rules in our C9 Downtown Pedestrian Core District were proposed and adopted into our City Code. A resounding message that I remember from those planning processes was to limit surface parking in the Pedestrian Core, and plan stacked parking for significant new developments.”
The Area Plan Commission only offers recommendations, which in this instance will be forwarded to city council. The city council is scheduled to hear the ordinance on first reading at its Thursday meeting.
The council does not have to act on an item on first reading, and can instead wait until its Feb. 13 meeting to take action. It could act, though, but only if all members agreed to consider the ordinance on first reading.
Steve Witt, executive director of the Terre Haute Department of Redevelopment and CIB member, said in mid-January that if the ordinance is approved, it could bring the convention center project to a standstill.
An engineering review for the hotel determined the footprint for a parking garage is too small to use all pre-cast concrete structures, requiring that some of the structure be built on site, which is more costly. Additionally, steel and concrete prices have increased.
Witt said the school corporation lot is considered “a low cost alternative” to a parking garage, adding much of the school corporation property is already being used for surface parking, as it contains about 80 parking spaces.
Historically, the property had been surface parking from 1965 until 1986, when construction began on an IBM office building. In 1997, the school corporation moved its central administrative offices into the former IBM building.
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.
