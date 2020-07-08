Without discussion the Vigo County Area Plan Commission gave a favorable recommendation to Terre Haute’s plan for financing a new police headquarters.

The commission at its meeting Wednesday unanimously favored a resolution of the Terre Haute Department of Redevelopment seeking to combine three economic development areas and their associated tax increment finance districts.

The resolution is part of city leaders’ plans to buy and renovate the former Tribune-Star building on South Seventh Street.

The combination of Terre Haute’s Central Business, State Road 46 and Jadcore TIF districts would make more marketable any bonds issued for the police headquarters project, Redevelopment Executive Director Steve Witt told the commission.

And while Witt made himself and city financial consultant Jason Semler of Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors LLC available for questions, the commission asked none and forwarded the measure with a favorable recommendation.

The measure next heads to Terre Haute City Council in August.

The resolution was discussed in more detail last week at Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission’s July meeting.

There Witt, Semler and Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett outlined their plan for the vacant building and the financing package they believe best uses taxpayer dollars.

Despite Bennett maintaining the total project and financing costs would be lower, Semler last week presented a financing package that would cost $17.9 million over the next 20 years.

And while the Central Business TIF alone could sustain the cost of the project’s bond issue, Semler said the bonds wouldn’t be nearly as marketable and not likely insured. It would also limit any future development in the district for the life of the bonds.

But if the three TIF districts are combined, Semler is convinced the diversity of the economic areas and the growth potential in the State Road 46 district would be enough to secure a positive bond issuance.

Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.