A relatively minor but otherwise necessary step in the development of the new VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic was approved Wednesday evening at the Vigo County Area Plan Commission meeting.
In preparation for breaking ground later this year, developers of the planned VA clinic on the city’s eastside appeared before the plan commission to ensure the property was platted correctly.
The request up for consideration would see two previously unplatted lots, both part of the 12.8 acres behind Walmart off U.S. 40/Indiana 46, platted for development.
Veteran Health Indiana on Dec. 11 announced a new $40 million, 46,000-square-foot veterans health care center will be built with 250 parking spaces and be equipped to serve 10,000 veterans.
The new Terre Haute VA Clinic will combine the currently separate primary care and mental health offerings in Terre Haute.
The request was approved unanimously.
Also on the city’s east side, a request to rezone residential property at 4207 E. Margaret Drive for future commercial use was given a favorable recommendation.
No development is planned, but speculative development on the heels of a prospective casino not a mile away has the landowner preparing to sell in the future, according to the owner’s attorney Richard Shagley.
Dr. Joseph Biggs spoke in opposition of the rezoning, saying commercial property flanked by residential is unfitting and that any talk of further development along Margaret Drive is premature.
A rezoning request in the county, at 7751 East Orchard Avenue, was tabled after neighbors to the proposed development raised doubt on the project’s merits.
More than half a dozen neighbors spoke in opposition to a planned development of three, two-story duplexes built on the near 2.5 acre lot on East Orchard.
The neighborhood group said the roads and Seelyville water service wouldn’t likely tolerate an injection of near 40 new residents. The group sowed enough doubt that the petitioner offered to table the request in order to get answers to some of the neighbors’ questions.
