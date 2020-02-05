An ordinance aimed at limiting surface parking lots in downtown Terre Haute will appear before the Terre Haute City Council tonight with an unfavorable recommendation from the Vigo County Area Plan Commission.
A unanimous decision, the Area Plan Commission on Wednesday offered an unfavorable recommendation for General Ordinance 1, 2020, authored by City Council member Todd Nation.
Recommendations from the plan commission are non-binding and offered only as guidance to city and county legislative bodies.
As written, the ordinance would prohibit zoning variances for parking along Wabash Avenue and Seventh Street in downtown Terre Haute.
Nations says he drafted the ordinance as a conversation started after members of the Capital Improvement Board signaled interest in buying the Vigo County School Corp. headquarters building and demolishing it, then using that parcel for a surface parking lot as part of its convention center project.
The original convention center plans included a pair of parking garages, one of which, it has been determined, now won’t work.
An engineering review determined the footprint for a parking garage is too small to use all pre-cast concrete structures, requiring that some of the structure be built on site, which is more costly. Additionally, steel and concrete prices have increased.
Nation isn’t convinced a parking lot at the Crossroads of America is the best and highest use for the property. But as he told the plan commission, he also isn’t convinced his ordinance as drafted is enough to stop it.
“The ordinance isn’t proposed to convince the Area Plan Commission one way or another,” said Nation, a former commission member himself. “The reason I’ve filed it is to prompt a discussion.
“... I believe there is a better purpose for that corner — I won’t go so far as to say what that would be — I think that the community should be determining that.”
Nation said adding surface parking with frontage on both Wabash and Seventh goes against all the community planning efforts of the last 20 years.
“In all the public processes that I have participated in over the last two decades where we’ve tried to figure out what we’re going to do downtown, I have never seen any indication that expanded surface parking is the community goal for downtown,” Nation said.
Jared Bayler, director of Vigo County Area Plan Department, said the ordinance review prepared by his office and the opinion offered by the commission should not be construed as commentary on the convention center project, but only on Nation’s proposed ordinance.
Bayler said Nation’s ordinance would unduly limit the authority of both the Area Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals when it comes to granting variances.
The C-8 and C-9 zoning designations for a pedestrian core in downtown Terre Haute already prohibit surface parking as a primary use for a lot, Bayler said. The only way to then get around that is to ask the Board of Zoning Appeals for a hardship variance.
If Nation’s ordinance were passed as written, it would deny the BZA the ability to grant that specific variance and, according to Bayler, deny the BZA its authority as established by state code.
“The amendment to the ordinance would inhibit the Board of Zoning Appeals from fulfilling their duties as assigned, and in doing so would be in violation of state code and local statues,” Bayler said.
The measure will appear before the Terre Haute City Council tonight on first reading.
The council does not have to act on an item on first reading, and can instead wait until its Feb. 13 meeting to take action. It could act, though, but only if all members agreed to consider the ordinance on first reading.
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.