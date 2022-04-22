Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Windy with scattered thunderstorms developing. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 78F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 55F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.