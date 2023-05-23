The Archdiocese of Indianapolis is donating land to the Vigo County Parks Department.
The Vigo County Commissioners on Tuesday accepted a donation agreement for Lot 11 in Taylorsville, which is approximately a 1/4-acre, to be used as part of Bicentennial Park along the Wabash River in Dresser.
In some other business, Dan Bodecki, treasurer of the Zorah Shrine, asked commissioners for financial help replacing a heating and cooling system.
Bodecki said the organization’s building at 420 N. 7th St. was built in the 1920s. He said membership is down.
“We need some help,” he told commissioners, presenting a $250,000 bid for repair of the system.
“We are not asking for all of it, but for some help,” Bodecki said.
Commissioner President Mike Morris referred him to RJL Solutions to determine if the agency could qualify for any funding through the American Rescue Plan Act.
