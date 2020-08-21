As part of the annual in-restaurant fundraising program, the Make a Difference campaign, Arby’s restaurants raised nearly $6.1 million to support national organizations dedicated to providing kids the future they deserve. This year, over half of the funds raised in 2019 ($3.4 million) will be reinvested locally in communities across America.
In the Wabash Valley $14,300 has been granted to Catholic Charities Foodbank. The funds will be used to help feed hungry individuals in Clay, Greene, Knox, Parke, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Vigo counties through a network of emergency food distribution member agencies and engage our community in the fight to end hunger.
Additional funds will be granted to Arby’s Foundation national non-profit partners: Big Brothers Big Sisters, No Kid Hungry and Junior Achievement (3DE) to support programs focused on childhood hunger, youth leadership and career readiness.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.