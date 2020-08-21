As part of the annual in-restaurant fundraising program, the Make a Difference campaign, Arby’s restaurants raised nearly $6.1 million to support national organizations dedicated to providing kids the future they deserve. This year, over half of the funds raised in 2019 ($3.4 million) will be reinvested locally in communities across America. 

In the Wabash Valley $14,300 has been granted to Catholic Charities Foodbank. The funds will be used to help feed hungry individuals in Clay, Greene, Knox, Parke, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Vigo counties through a network of emergency food distribution member agencies and engage our community in the fight to end hunger.

Additional funds will be granted to Arby’s Foundation national non-profit partners: Big Brothers Big Sisters, No Kid Hungry and Junior Achievement (3DE) to support programs focused on childhood hunger, youth leadership and career readiness.

