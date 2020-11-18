An April 12 trial date has been set for former Vigo County schools superintendent Danny Tanoos in his bribery case pending in Marion County.

During a remote hearing conducted today by Judge Lisa Borges of Marion County Superior Court 4, Tanoos, his attorneys and the prosecutor agreed on the trial date and an interim pretrial hearing on Feb. 24.

Judge Borges noted that trials are on hold through Jan. 15 due to the public health emergency order.

Defense attorney James Voyles said the defense team is now reviewing a large number of FBI reports recently received as the result of a deposition hearing of an FBI agent involved in the investigation.

"We are going through them diligently, but it's going to take some time," Voyles said.

Three counts of bribery were filed in September 2018. The state alleges Tanoos solicited concert tickets and dinners from a vendor in exchange for recommendations the vendor, based in Marion County, be contracted for school system projects.

A mid-case appeal filed in June 2019 put the criminal case on hold, but the Indiana Court of Appeals rules the case should proceed, and in March the Indiana Supreme Court declined to take up the appeal, allowing the case to resume in the trial court.

Tanoos faces one count of bribery as a Class C felony. The penalty range is two to eight years in prison with an advisory sentence of 4 years.

He also faces two counts of bribery as a Level 5 felony. The penalty range is one to six years in prison with an advisory sentence of 3 years.