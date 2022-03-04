Wabash Valley Road Runners Club is accepting applications for the 2021-22 scholarship competition.
WVRR awards two $1,000 scholarships each year to outstanding student athletes from the Wabash Valley. Applicants are evaluated based on their academic and athletic accomplishments, as well as the contributions they make to their schools and communities. The application deadline is March 27.
Applicants must be high school seniors, or full-time college students who are graduates from a high school in Vigo, Clay, Sullivan, Parke or Vermillion Counties in Indiana or Clark or Edgar counties in Illinois. High school applicants must be an active member of their high school cross country or track team participating in running events in their senior year and at least one other year orbe active members of a running club.
College student applicants must have been an active member of the above-mentioned high schools' cross country or track teams or an active member of a running club. Applicants must have a current grade point average of “C” or above and be a United States citizen.
Winners will be selected in April 2022 . Winners are also invited to participate in the Twilight River Run in Terre Haute in July 2022. A portion of the proceeds from this race helps fund the WVRR scholarships.
For more information and view the application form, go to https://www.wvrr.org/scholarship/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.