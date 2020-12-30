Applications now being taken for city court judicial vacancy

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is now accepting applications for the position of judge for the Terre Haute City Court.
A vacancy will occur Friday when City Court Judge Sheehan moves to to Vigo Superior Court 5. The person selected by the governor will serve the remaining three years of the current term.
A temporary city court judge may be selected locally.
Qualified applicants can complete and submit a judicial application on the state website by no later than 5p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19. More information can be found at www.in.gov/gov/governor-holcomb/governors-office/judicial-appointments.
Applications should be returned to the Governor’s Office preferably via email to judicialapplications@gov.in.gov or by hard copy to Governor’s Office, Attn: Joseph R. Heerens, State House Room 206, Indianapolis, IN 46204.
