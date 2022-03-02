Indiana’s Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning is now accepting applications from families statewide who may be eligible for grants for their children to receive free pre-kindergarten education through the On My Way Pre-K program for the coming school year.
For the 2022-2023 school year, a child is eligible for an On My Way Pre-K voucher if they will be 4 years old by Aug. 1, 2022, and plan to start kindergarten in the 2023-2024 school year. An eligible child must live in a household with an income below 127% of the federal poverty level and have parents or guardians who are working, going to school, attending job training or searching for employment.
A limited number of vouchers is available for children who will be 4 years old by Aug. 1, 2022, live in a household with an income up to 185% of the federal poverty level, and have:
• A parent/guardian who is working, attending job training or an educational program, looking for employment OR
• A parent/guardian who receives Social Security Disability Insurance or Supplemental Security Income benefits
Once the family has met eligibility requirements and has been awarded a grant for their child, they may choose from any of the approved On My Way Pre-K programs. Families can search approved providers at www.ChildCareFinder.IN.gov. Families who need help finding an approved pre-K program can also call 800-299-1627 for assistance from an early learning referral specialist.
The Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning is a division of the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration. Information about the program and the link to apply can be found at OnMyWayPreK.org.
