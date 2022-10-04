The United Way of the Wabash Valley is offering mini grants for the community through its Strong Neighborhoods Council.
This is the third round of the Neighborhood Improvement grants, which aims to positively impact struggling working families in the Wabash Valley, the organization said in a press release.
The Neighborhood Improvement Project mini-grant program focuses on any neighborhood in the United Way’s service area of Clay, Parke, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Vigo counties in Indiana and Clark county in Illinois.
These mini-grants will be between $1,000 and $5,000 each and are intended to enhance the “look and feel” of a neighborhood by addressing public safety, beautification projects, blight elimination, and/or government-service improvements or a combination of any of these categories, according to the release.
Examples of these types of projects include adding lighting in public areas, a neighborhood clean-up initiative, public landscaping projects, public murals and park improvements.
Carey LaBella, co-chair of the United Way’s Strong Neighborhood Council said, “Improving the look and feel of a neighborhood has the potential to create growth and stability in that area. And when people feel safe and are living in a thriving neighborhood they can be more at ease and have the ability to focus on other things in life that can create greater financial stability.”
Applicants are encouraged to collaborate with a community organization such as a civic organization, neighborhood association or a business to be the project lead or fiscal agent, but residents can join forces and apply if sufficient fiscal management controls can be demonstrated.
The deadline to apply for these grants is Jan. 6, 2023 at 4 p.m. Full mini-grant details and the application can be found at uwwv.org/funding. For more information on the Strong Neighborhoods Council and to see past mini-grant awards visit uwwv.org/strong-neighborhoods/.
