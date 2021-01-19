The Wabash Valley Road Runners Club is accepting applications for the 2020-21 scholarship competition. WVRR awards two $1,000 scholarships each year to outstanding student athletes from the Wabash Valley.
Applicants are evaluated based on their academic and athletic accomplishments, as well as the contributions they make to their schools and communities. The application deadline is March 26, 2021.
Applicants must be high school seniors, or full-time college students who are graduates from a high school in Vigo, Clay, Sullivan, Parke or Vermillion Counties in Indiana or Clark or Edgar counties in Illinois. High school applicants must be an active member of their high school cross country or track team participating in running events in their senior year and at least one other year or active members of a running club.
College student applicants must have been an active member of the above mentioned high schools' cross country or track teams or an active member of a running club. Applicants must have a current grade point average of “C” or above and be a United States citizen.
Winners will be selected in April 2021 and will be recognized at their school’s awards ceremony.
Interested applicants should obtain more information and download the scholarship application form on the WVRR website: https://www.wvrr.org/scholarship/
