Students in high school or college who are planning to teach or work in school administration in Indiana have until Jan. 31 to apply for three scholarships.
They are the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, Earline S. Rogers Student Teaching Scholarship for Minorities and Student Teaching Scholarship for High-Need Fields.
The Indiana Commission for Higher Education is encouraging students to act quickly, as there is limited funding available. All three financial aid opportunities can be applied for at ScholarTrack.IN.gov.
The Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship provides 200 top-performing high school and college students interested in pursuing a career in education the opportunity to earn a renewable scholarship of up to $7,500 per year of college (up to $30,000 total).
In exchange, students agree to teach for five years at an eligible Indiana school or repay the corresponding, prorated amount of the scholarship.
The Commission will review all applications and notify applicants of their scholarship status via email by March 24.
To qualify for the scholarship, students must meet one of the following academic requirements:
- Rank in the top 20% of their high school graduating class.
- Have a top 20th percentile score on the ACT (26) or SAT (1130).
- Have a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
For more information, go to bit.ly/3GthAa1
The Earline S. Rogers Student Teaching Scholarship for Minorities is available to minority students (defined as Black or Hispanic and Latino individuals) who plan to participate in student teaching or a school administration internship as part of their degree requirements in the semester during which they receive the scholarship.
The maximum amount a student may receive is up to $4,000. Priority will be given to student teaching applicants.
The Student Teaching Scholarship for High-Need Fields is available to students who plan to teach special education (any grade) or middle or high school-level math or science. The maximum amount a student may receive is up to $4,000.
For questions about state financial aid, students can contact the Indiana Commission for Higher Education by phone at 888-528-4719 or via email at awards@che.in.gov.
