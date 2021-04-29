Appeals court upholds Swalls-Thompson election as Vigo treasurer

The Indiana Court of Appeals has upheld the November election victory of Josie Swalls-Thompson as Vigo County Treasurer.

In a decision issued Friday, a three-judge panel wrote “we decline to overturn the will of the voters” in favor of the post-election residency challenge raised by former treasurer Nancy Allsup.

Allsup claimed Swalls-Thompson had failed to establish residency in Vigo County in the year prior to the election, making her ineligible to seek office because Swalls-Thompson was actually a resident of Florida, not Indiana.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

Allsup appealed the December decision of Special Judge Robert Pell, who conducted a hearing in Vigo Circuit Court on Allsup's challenge. Pell had ruled Swalls-Thompson had established Vigo County residency and was duly elected treasurer.

In the Nov. 3 election, Swalls-Thompson, the Republican challenger, defeated Democratic incumbent treasurer Allsup by a tally of 21,687 votes to 20,392, or about 51.5% to 48.5%.

In a 30-page opinion written by Judge James Kirsch with agreement from Judges Robert Altice and Leanna Weissmann, the panel restated Allsup's arguments that Swalls-Thompson failed to obtain an Indiana drivers license until after the November 2020 election and that Swalls-Thompson received a 2019 Florida homestead property tax exemption on a condominium there.

Swalls-Thompson had testified she moved back to Vigo County after her marriage in August 2017 and resided here with her husband in his house even though she retained the Florida condominium. She also presented evidence she and her husband had purchased vehicles in 2019 that they titled in Indiana, and that she took her pet to a Vigo County veterinarian and she maintained a safe deposit box in Terre Haute.

Pell found that Swalls-Thompson resided in Vigo County for one year prior to the November 3, 2020 election. Allsup filed an appeal of that decision in December.

The appeals panel agreed the circumstances presented “a close question” as to Swalls-Thompson's ineligibility on the basis of her residence, but declined to overturn the will of the voters by saying that Pell's decision was in error.

The attorney for Swalls-Thompson had requested oral arguments be presented in the case. In issuing its decision today, the appeals court denied that request for oral arguments.

Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.