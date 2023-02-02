Terre Hauate firefighters extinguished an apartment fire Thursday afternoon at 2441 S. 19th St., Greenwood Manor Apartments.
City Fire Chief Bill Berry said the alarm came in at 3:14 p.m. and the first engine arrived within four minutes. Heavy smoke and flames were visible from a first-floor apartment.
All residents were outside, and no one was injured, the chief said.
"Crews did a fantastic job of knocking down the fire within three to four minutes," said Berry.
Firfighters assisted in removing puppies and dogs from an upstairs apartment. That apartment did not sustain fire damage but did have smoke damage, the chief said.
The Red Cross was contacted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.