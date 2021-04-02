AP-NORC poll: Majority in US back easier voter registration

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2020, file photo, some of the last voters wait in line to cast their ballots after the line was cut off at 7 p.m., local time, outside the gymnasium at Reed High School in Sparks, Nev. Everyone in line when the polls closed at 7 p.m. was allowed to vote in Washoe County, where registration is split evenly between the two major parties in the northern part of the state. A new survey measuring the popularity of major pieces of sweeping legislation in Congress finds solid support from Americans for Democratsâ proposals to overhaul voting in the U.S. The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll found about half of Americans support expanding access to early and mail voting, while about 3 in 10 opposed the ideas and the rest had no opinion. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner, File)