There were will rally in opposition to war with Iran at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Vigo County Courthouse.
Organizers say it is a part of an international action called "Global Day of Protest - No War in Iran."
Terre Haute speakers will include James Gustafson, professor of Middle East history at Indiana State University and expert on Iran; historian Sam Martland, who teaches at Rose- Hulman Institute of Technology; and Dawn Carlson from Wabash Valley Indivisible.
Anyone who is opposed to a new war and sanctions in the Middle East is invited to participate. The event is co-sponsored locally by Wabash Valley Solidarity, Indivisible and the Social Action Committee of the First Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Terre Haute.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.