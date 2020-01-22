There were will rally in opposition to war with Iran at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Vigo County Courthouse.

Organizers say it is a part  of an international action called "Global Day of Protest - No War in Iran."

Terre Haute speakers will include James Gustafson, professor of Middle East history at Indiana State University and expert on Iran; historian Sam Martland, who teaches at Rose- Hulman Institute of Technology; and Dawn Carlson from Wabash Valley Indivisible.

Anyone who is opposed to a new war and sanctions in the Middle East is invited to participate. The event is co-sponsored locally by Wabash Valley Solidarity, Indivisible and the Social Action Committee of the First Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Terre Haute.

 

