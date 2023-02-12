For residential real estate, 2023 looks likely to remain in a seller’s market, local experts say, though home buyers may be able to negotiate more compared to last year.
And new home builds, which still remain low, are expected to remain stable in Vigo County.
Troy Helman, commercial manager for Indiana and co-manager of the Terre Haute office of Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group, said he sees potential for 2023 “to be a good year,” especially as mortgage rates will be somewhat lower than last year.
“Locally, we still have a shortage of homes for sale, although there are more for sale now than there were last year at this time,” Helman said. “I think the year is going to see a little more houses on the market than we had last year, but still nowhere near a balanced market, so it is still going to be, in my opinion, a seller’s market” in 2023, Helman said.
“I think [home mortgage] interest rates are going to tick down a little bit. From what I am hearing, everything probably in the mid 5% range, which is all good,” Helman said, based on information from the National Association of Realtors and mortgage firms.
“I know a lot of people are not used to anything higher than 3%, which is ridiculous, so even in the mid 5s, that will still be good for buyers,” he said. As a comparison, in 1981, the 30-year mortgage rate was 16.6%.
Mortgage rates already dipped at the start of the year, compared to December.
Mortgage rates in Terre Haute in early December ranged from 6.5% for a 15-year fixed loan to 6.75% for a 30-year loan. By late January, those rates dipped to 5.75% for a 15-year fixed loan and 6.25% for a 30-year loan.
“Mortgage rates are range bound… and tend to be long term rates and what the Fed is doing now is increasing short term rates,” said Bart Colwell, president of The Hometown Savings Bank. “If you look at the yield curve, it is inverted.”
The yield curve is a line that plots interest rates of bonds having equal credit quality but differing maturity dates. The slope of the yield curve gives an idea of future interest rate changes and economic activity. A normal yield curve is upward sloping and the longer out on the curve, interest rates become higher.
“For an inverted yield curve, [interest] rates are higher at the shorter end than at the longer end,” Colwell said. “So that generally says things will be tough in the short run, maybe a recession or maybe not, but it generally says if short term rates are higher than long term rates there is inflation,” which is why the Federal Reserve has been raising its rate, said Bart Colwell, president of The Hometown Savings Bank.
Yet mortgages follow more closely to a 10-year treasury rate rather than a short term fed fund rate.
“So it may well be that mortgage rates will come down and you might not see the fed fund rate come down,” Colwell said. “It depends on where the longer term treasury rates are,” he said.
Helman said Terre Haute still lacks housing inventory, “so no it is not going to be like 2021 or 2022, but I think it will be close to what 2019 was, so the market was good, it just wasn’t crazy. So if it is like 2019, it is a good year.”
Helman said home prices are up in Terre Haute, but “I think that might slow down a little bit. I don’t think they will keep going up as we have seen [over the past two years], but will still tick up,” saying home prices will be in a more normal increase range of 3%.
“But I still envision multiple offers on homes for the most part,” Helman said. “It all depends. Our sweet spot [for home sales] is $150,000 to $300,000, but when you get up in the $400,000 and $500,000 range, that is different from where the majority of folks are buying.”
Helman said he thinks homes will sell close to listing price in 2023, “especially if we still have the multiple offers situation, but I would not be shocked to see a little bit of negotiating going on now, where buyers might offer a little less and try to work it out or ask for closing costs or other things. So it will be a little bit more to what we were used to seeing in 2018 and 2019,” Helman said.
Helman said Terre Haute’s “balanced home market” is having a six month supply of homes, however, there currently is a 1 1/2 month to 2 month home supply, he said, indicating a seller’s market.
Home sales are typically slowest during the winter, but home sales soar in the spring and summer.
“There will be more homes come on the market. Right now we have about 170 homes now and that typically gets up to 300 homes or higher in the second and third quarter,” Helman said, but the spring and summer also brings in more buyers, “so there will still be more buyers than homes,” he said.
Terre Haute’s median home price is about $130,000, “but that could tick up a little, maybe 3%, nothing abnormal. But not 10% or 15%,” Helman said.
Overall, Helman sees the Terre Haute housing market “will still be competitive in a buyers situation and will still be a strong market for sellers.”
“It is still a good time to buy, as interest rates will come down and it is still better than rental, as price there keep going up and the rental market is scarce,” he said. “If you can buy a home, it is still a good time to buy. I do think 2023 will still be a good market.”
Home construction
Mark Clinkenbeard Construction is a small custom home builder in Terre Haute, which started in 1996. The company has three employees, now overseen by a project manager, after owner Mark Clinkenbeard became a county commissioner.
He still does some bookkeeping in the evenings, but does not oversee the company on a daily basis. Clinkenbeard said he thinks 2023 will still be a good year for homebuilders, despite higher interest rates.
That’s because there are few homebuilders in the county and there is still a need for new housing in the county, he said.
“There is still plenty of work out there. Part of that is we don’t have a lot of contractors and builders, which is part of it, but I see a lot more people doing remodels, as well as building,” he said. “Because of interest rates, there has been a little slowing. Particularly, for myself, that is in spec [speculation] home building. I don’t have spec homes now because of that added cost. We used to be able to borrow money at 3% to 4% for a spec home, now it is 8% to 8.5%,” Clinkenbeard said
“That makes a big difference in the cost of things. Even with that, I don’t think it will be a 2008 [housing market crash] situation, I think there will be a little bit of a hiccup, from what I am seeing, but not drastic, unless something drastic happens in the economy,” Clinkenbeard said.
“I think the reason is we just don’t have enough houses,” he said. “There is a lot of work out there.”
In Vigo County, 73 new homes were built in 2021 and 80 in 2022. In Terre Haute, 123 new housing units were built in 2022, which includes single family homes and apartment buildings.
Clinkenbeard said he is fortunate to have three good employees and subcontracts electrical and HVAC work.
Even with work available, Clinkenbeard said getting employees “is still a big issue.
“A lot of our subcontractors struggle getting workers, but a lot of workers have the advantage, so they are hoping jobs to make more money here and there,” he said. “That is great for them. You can still get workers, which been frustrating since the [COVID-19] pandemic, but now it takes longer to get jobs done.
“For a new house, we used to build a new house in six to seven months, now it may take nine months, which adds to the cost,” he said. “You can get it done, just takes longer…which may cost the homeowner some more money,” he said.
“I still think 2023 will be okay. I don’t think we will see a big slowdown,” Clinkenbeard said. “I think it will be as good as last year. I believe there is still a big need for all priced ranged homes — from mid $100,000s to $500,000 houses and for condos,” he said.
