A company that takes distressed properties and redevelops them seeks to acquire 52 acres at 13th and Hulman streets, site of the former Terre Haute Coke and Carbon plant.
ReSITE Development of Indianapolis presented its proposal to remediate and develop the property to the Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission last week.
Keith Veal, founder and CEO of ReSITE, worked with a team at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to develop the Brownfields program in the mid-1990s.
“Throughout my career, I’ve had a chance to understand and implement the brownfield philosophy as a practitioner in ways that few others get a chance to do,” Veal said. “That philosophy is that brownfields are a real estate program with an environmental component.”
Veal formed ReSITE in 2017 as an extension of Sustainable Solutions, an environmental consulting company that focuses on risk mitigation as a means of redeveloping brownfield sites. He has been successful in helping clients throughout the Midwest redevelop distressed properties in places such as Speedway, Crawfordsville and Elkhart.
Over the years, several consultants in the industry have focused on the environmental aspect while making real estate development a secondary concern. Veal is doing the opposite.
“Our approach to the environmentally challenged property at 13th and Hulman streets is drastically different from the first proposal given to the commissioners,” Veal said. “We do have redevelopment goals in mind which reflect the highest and best use.”
The first proposal submitted by Ash Union of Indianapolis suggests returning the property back to the tax roll as either low- to mid-income housing or for warehousing or light industrial use.
Veal said after talking extensively with area stakeholders and conducting a predevelopment needs analysis, he believes a mixed-use compatible with the property’s location and condition — along with local and regional industry clusters and workforce talent pool — would have the highest tax value. He has formed a list of prospective partners who might be willing to locate commercial and industrial businesses to the redeveloped property and that it could take about 12 to 18 months to engage the process of bringing in those businesses, he said.
“There’s a great opportunity for a mixed-use, or innovation campus, consisting of commercial, industrial and technology driven companies that would bring many new jobs to the area and draw upon the talents of graduates from area colleges,” Veal said. “For instance, I’ve spoken with an aquaponics company that may be interested in bringing a food technology company to Terre Haute.”
The site was operated as a coke and manufacturing gas production facility for nearly a century. It has significant soil and groundwater contamination from coal gasification. About one third of the property has been revitalized at the expense of the city for the purpose of business development, leaving approximately 23 acres that are still contaminated with lingering liabilities left to resolve.
Veal said his team needs to determine what those liabilities mean to the overall cost and goal. There are still risk factors, he said, of potential soil contamination migration to groundwater and contact risk to construction and future industrial workers that may require further remediation.
“I’m here to diffuse the notion that low-income housing is the best and highest use for this property,” Veal said, “because my research shows that a mixed-use property will have the highest and best tax impact.”
Legal council Louis Britton reminded commissioners at least two appraisals must be made to determine a sale price. He said statutory requirements dictate the city take bids for the potential sale but if no one bids on it after 30 days, the commission and the city could negotiate a different price.
In other business, the commission heard from Jason Semler of Baker Tilly, a municipal advisory firm in Indianapolis. He presented a summary of the commission’s tax increment financing outstanding obligations and offered possible savings scenarios with early payoff options for the commission to consider.
