Brazil Main Street will host the seventh annual Route 40 Fest this Saturday, Sept. 16, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For one day, members of the public can plant their feet on historic U.S. 40 in Brazil. This downtown festival always provides families with with live entertainment, a cruise-in, food trucks, craft vendors, kids activities and more.
“Brazil Main Street’s goal is to soon make Route 40 Fest the largest one-day festival in Indiana,” said Josh Alsip, president of Brazil Main Street. “We expect to have over 20,000 people in attendance this year.”
The Fun Zone will feature paid attractions including two Spyder Jumps, a mechanical mull, train, Hi Striker, shooting gallery and inflatables.
The live entertainment this year:
- Berea Christian Church, 11 a.m.
- Stereobella, 1:30 p.m.
- Big Fun Band, 5 p.m.
The Wabash Valley Rodders Car Club will host the event’s cruise-in, which will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is your chance to park your car along the historic road.
Parking is available at the Clay County YMCA.
