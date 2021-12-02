Downtown Terre Haute is officially ready for Christmas — and visitors — just in time for this weekend’s Miracle on 7th Street.
Thursday evening marked the unofficial kick-off for the Miracle with the Downtown Window Decorating Contest, organized by Downtown Terre Haute and the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce. The annual pre-Miracle event is a friendly competition between downtown businesses, while also encouraging those businesses to get into the holiday spirit before Friday and Saturday’s festivities.
“The contest is a great way to get businesses involved with the Miracle on 7th Street and it certainly adds to the entire winter wonderland theme that is created downtown this weekend,” explains Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett, who also served as a judge for the contest.
Additional judges included Launch Terre Haute Director Jared Ell, artist Becky Hochhalter and Chances and Services for Youth Director Brandon Halleck, who also serves as the chair of the Downtown Terre Haute Advisory Board.
With more than a dozen businesses entering the competition, judges narrowed down the top three best windows. Arts Illiana ranked first with Century 21 Elite in second and The Swope Art Museum in third place.
“Given all that small businesses have been through the last two years, it is amazing how many came out to support Downtown Terre Haute by brightening up their store fronts,” Halleck said. “All of these businesses put in hard work and it shows, downtown is full of the Christmas spirit.”
Miracle on 7th Street begins Friday, from, 5 to 9 p.m. It continues Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. with the SMWC Light Your Way Parade at 6 on Wabash Avenue.
